GSK Pharma Q4 results | Profit slips 9%, dividend declared at Rs 32 per share

GSK Pharma Q4 results | Profit slips 9%, dividend declared at Rs 32 per share

GSK Pharma Q4 results | Profit slips 9%, dividend declared at Rs 32 per share
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 17, 2023 10:30:43 PM IST (Updated)

The company said robust underlying volume growth was offset by the impact of the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd ended at Rs 1,291.65, up by Rs 1.40, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday, May 17, reported a 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 208 crore, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.


In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 787.5 crore, down 2.7 percent against Rs 809.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

