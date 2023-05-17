GSK Pharma Q4 results | Profit tanks 89%, dividend declared at Rs 32 per share

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The company said robust underlying volume growth was offset by the impact of the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022. Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd ended at Rs 1,291.65, up by Rs 1.40, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday, May 17, reported an 89.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 133.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,219 crore, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 787.5 crore, down 2.7 percent against Rs 809.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.