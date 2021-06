Vijay Thadani, Vice Chairman and MD of NIIT, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said, “We do have the challenge of the current pandemic for at least in the short-term.” He discussed the company’s Q4FY21 earnings performance.

“...but even then I think a certain growth momentum in the next quarter and following quarter will continue. During the year, as the North American and European markets are opening up more and more, we should be able to maintain a good momentum,” he added.

“We have been growing sequentially very well. Even this quarter the growth was 9 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis,” he stated.

“The larger part of this growth has come from our corporate learning business which is in North America and Europe and that is on a massive upswing because of new contracts and because of certain contracts which have done exceptionally well last quarter and that momentum is continuing to happen,” he shared.

In terms of guidance, he mentioned, “We are looking at a better year this year given the momentum that we have and we think it will be slightly better than that. So mid-teens is what we are hoping now.”