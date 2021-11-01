Growth coming from gamified business & e-sports: Nazara Technologies

Manish Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nazara Technologies, on Monday, said that growth is coming from gamified business and e-sports. The company is projecting and guiding 35-40 percent growth this year, he said.

“Nazara continues to grow on two fronts. One is the current portfolio, and the second is merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. So, the numbers in the last two years were a combination of both these factors. This year, we are currently projecting and guiding 35-40 percent with the current portfolio and acquisitions that we have done,” Agarwal said.

According to him, growth is coming from gamified business and e-sports. “This is a combination of growth in e-sports and gamified learning plus the consolidation, which will play out post-acquisition of PublishMe, OpenPlay and the live and gaming businesses of OML. So that's playing out,” said Agarwal.

On growth, he said, “We expect to increase our marketing spends in the second half (of the year), which is where we are giving guidance of 13-15 percent, which is still higher than what we did last year. That's what we are anticipating in the business.”