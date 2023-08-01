Greenpanel Industries banks on domestic sales to maintain guidance

Greenpanel Industries, a leading player in the plywood industry, is eyeing substantial growth in the upcoming fiscal year 2024 (FY24). The company has set ambitious targets, aiming to achieve a remarkable 12-15 percent volume growth during the fiscal year.

Greenpanel Industries is strategically focusing on domestic markets as the primary driver to maintain their EBITDA guidance. The company is eagerly anticipating a surge in export pricing as the US and European markets show signs of recovery.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, V Venkatramani, CFO at Greenpanel Industries, said; “As soon as we start seeing a recovery in US and Europe, they will go back to furniture exports and that should help improve the pricing on the export front. For the current year, we will be primarily depending upon the domestic markets to maintain the EBITDA guidance.”

Greenpanel Industries recently reported a challenging first quarter, with the company experiencing a significant decline of more than 35 percent in plywood volumes. Despite these temporary setbacks, the company remains undeterred and has set ambitious volume growth targets for the fiscal year 2024 (FY24).

Venkatramani said; “Our volume suffered because the Chakan plant was shutdown for 19 days for some major repairs and that impacted volumes, and also the margin. We are now targeting 12 to 15 percent volume growth so guess we should be ending somewhere around 5, 75,000 cubic meters for the full year for medium-density fiberboard (MDF).”

In addition to its focus on MDF, Greenpanel Industries is also eyeing growth in the plywood segment. “For plywood, we are targeting 8 to 10 percent growth. So possibly we should be doing about 9 million square meters for the full year,” he added.

Financially, the company has set specific margin targets for each segment. For MDF, Greenpanel Industries is striving for operating margins in the range of 23 to 25 percent, while they aim for an operating margin of 8 to 10 percent in the plywood segment.

Venkatramani addressed the issue of price cuts in the previous fiscal year, particularly in the third and fourth quarters. He attributed these price cuts to an increase in imports into the Middle East, which is a major export market for Greenpanel Industries.

“We took price cuts last year, both in Q3 and Q4 aggregating to about 12 percent. Primarily there was a significant increase in imports into the Middle East, which is our major export market, from Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. So since those volumes were coming in at lower prices, we had to cut our own prices,” the CFO said.