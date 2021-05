Greenpanel Industries delivered strong Q4 numbers, with its EBITDA and net profit figures surging on a year on year basis. The company's CFO V Venkatramani spoke to CNBC-TV18 on what aided this performance in the quarter gone by and what is the outlook going ahead in the current situation.

On margins and debt reduction Venkatramani said, “Margins blended for MDF and plywood put together can be between 23-24.50 percent depending upon the capacity utilisations. We are targeting a reduction of Rs 150 crore at the net debt level during the current year and possibly we will target a similar number next year.”

On Q1 performance Venkatramani said, “We will be seeing the strong impact of COVID on Q1 numbers. Although we ad reasonably good performance during April, understandably May has been a difficult month so far. We expect that it will continue to be the same because of the lockdown in large part of the country.”

He added, “Probably we should see the recovery process starting in the month of June, then probably the second quarter should be much better than the first one.”