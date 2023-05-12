Greaves Cotton Q4 profit jumps 59% to Rs 27 crore, e-mobility biz revenue at 383 crore

Shares of Greaves Cotton Ltd ended at Rs 152.30, down by Rs 9.50, or 5.87 percent on the BSE.

Diversified engineering firm Greaves Cotton Ltd on Friday posted a 59.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 16.7 crore.

In the March quarter, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 827 crore during the period under review, up 33.2 percent against Rs 620.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 20.4 percent to Rs 49 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 40.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.