Drug firm Granules India on Tuesday reported a 70.82 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 163.63 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 95.79 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Granules India said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 858.12 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 699.53 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

"I am pleased to announce a second consecutive robust performance by all our business segments, fuelled the 22.7 percent growth in Q2FY21 revenues to Rs 858 crore," Granules India Chairman and MD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.