Business Google ad rebound offsets Alphabet's first-ever sales drop Updated : July 31, 2020 09:58 AM IST Alphabet's profit was nearly USD 7 billion, or USD 10.13 per share, above analysts' average estimate of USD 5.6 billion, or USD 8.29 per share, for the quarter. "We saw the early signs of stabilization as users returned to commercial activity online," Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told analysts during a conference call on Thursday.