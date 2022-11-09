Good results expected from Bata India on a low base in September quarter

By Mangalam Maloo

Bata India will be reporting its quarter two FY23 results on November 10, 2022. After Campus and Metro’s listing, Bata has actually been quite an underperformer in the footwear space. It's down about 20 percent from its 52 week high as well.

However, this time around, it's a good set which the Street is expecting and that's primarily on account for low base.

Post the pandemic, people are back to school, offices, social events and also back to buying a lot of comfort footwear, which is actually margin accretive for Bata itself.

Revenue growth is largely expected to be led by price hikes that the company has taken and also as a result of that the EBITDA will jump on a high base.

What's the Street working with this time around for Bata?

Analysts are looking at 28.5 percent in terms of a top line growth. On bottom line, they are looking at Rs 90 crore versus Rs 37 odd crore.

Growth outlook in the second half is important to watch out because the third quarter for the company is among the largest quarters. Raw material trajectory and store expansion is something that the analysts will be eyeing closely as well.

