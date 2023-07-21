CSB Bank's exceptional first-quarter results and its strategic focus on gold loans bode well for its future prospects. As the bank moves ahead with determination and innovative strategies, it is likely to reinforce its position as a formidable player in the Indian banking sector, attracting further attention from investors and customers alike.

Thrissur-based lender CSB Bank has marked a commendable start to the financial year 2023-2024 by reporting a 15.5 percent rise (year-on-year) in net profit for the April-June quarter. The net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, was Rs 132.2 crore as against the year-ago quarter's Rs 115 crore.

The surge in net profit is largely attributed to the bank's exceptional net interest income (NII). Its NII, which indicates the difference between the interest income generated from lending activities and the interest paid to depositors, surged by 17.2 percent at Rs 364 crore during the quarter under review. This was Rs 310 crore during the previous corresponding quarter.

Pralay Mondal, Managing Director and CEO, shared the bank's vision for the coming years during an interview with CNBC-TV18. He revealed that CSB Bank's main focus area until FY25 will be gold loans

“Gold loan will continue to do well for us. Till FY25, gold loan will continue to be our mainstay,” he said.

This indicates the bank's strategic direction towards capitalising on the potential of the gold loan market and leveraging it for growth.

Furthermore, Mondal expressed his confidence in sustaining the current level of outperformance on loan growth. With the bank's dedicated efforts and strategic focus on various lending products, it aims to maintain an impressive trajectory of growth in the foreseeable future.

CSB Bank's management envisions robust loan growth in the mid-twenties percentage-wise. This indicates the bank's ambitious approach towards expanding its loan portfolio and providing financial assistance to a broader customer base. As a result, the bank anticipates continued success in its lending activities and overall business operations.

“The way the next few quarters are playing out, I think we will sustain the level of outperformance on the loan growth. We are all set for a good year. In terms of loan growth, we had given an indication of mid-twenties, we will hold to that,” he said.

The bank's proactive approach towards embracing a mix of traditional and innovative financial products, along with a customer-centric approach, seems to be paying off. CSB Bank's strong performance in the first quarter reflects its dedication to providing excellent financial services to its customers while ensuring sustainable growth for its stakeholders.

