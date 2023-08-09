Gokaldas Exports anticipates rebound in demand in the second half of the year

As Gokaldas Exports charts its course through the challenges that lie ahead, Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi's forward-looking statements provide a glimmer of hope and positivity. With a clear strategy in place and a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the company is poised to weather the storm and emerge stronger in the upcoming quarters. As the industry closely watches for signs of improvement, Gokaldas Exports stands as a testament to resilience and adaptability in the ever-evolving world of business.

In the wake of a recent 6 percent dip in stock prices attributed to a perceived sluggish demand outlook, Gokaldas Exports, one of India's leading jewellery exporters, hopes that the market demand will pick up by the second half of this financial year. Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, is confident about this rebound and expressed optimism regarding the company's future prospects.

Addressing the stock market concerns in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ganapathi shared key insights on the factors influencing Gokaldas Exports ' current market performance. He said that the company is anticipating an upswing in demand during the second half of this year.

“The demand, I am hoping, will be picking up in the second half of this year. Most of the global brands are sitting with excess inventory from the previous year and hence they are buying a lot less since then,” he said.

Ganapathi emphasised that the recent decrease in demand isn't solely confined to Gokaldas Exports; rather, it is an industry-wide phenomenon. He revealed that most prominent brands are presently curbing their buying activities due to existing inventory levels. This trend, which has rippled across the sector, has inevitably contributed to the current challenges faced by the company.

However, Gokaldas Exports has not remained stagnant in the face of these obstacles. Ganapathi asserted that the company has managed to safeguard its market share, a feat made even more impressive given the widespread decline experienced by the industry. The percentage decline witnessed by Gokaldas Exports pales in comparison to the daunting figures that have impacted the greater Indian industry. In fact, Ganapathi noted that the Indian industry at large has faced a formidable 17-18 percent decline.

While acknowledging the difficulties and uncertainties that have characterised the current market landscape, Ganapathi remained resolute in his outlook. He indicated that the decline is anticipated to persist until the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (Q2FY24). However, his underlying message was one of perseverance and gradual recovery.

For more details, watch the accompanying video