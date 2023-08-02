Godrej Properties Q1 Results: Weak operating performance due to lower bookings, maintains FY24 targets

The weak operating performance came on the back of a 20 percent year-on-year drop in the total area sold. At 2.25 million square feet, the area sold declined by nearly 60 percent compared to the March quarter.

Godrej Properties reported an operating loss of Rs 149 crore for the June quarter, which was wider than the operating loss of Rs 24.1 crore that it reported in the same period last year.

The weak operating performance came on the back of a 20 percent year-on-year drop in the total area sold. At 2.25 million square feet, the area sold declined by nearly 60 percent compared to the March quarter.

Booking value for the quarter also fell by 11 percent from last year to Rs 2,254 crore. On a sequential basis, the booking value was down by 44 percent.

The company attributed the muted quarterly sales performance to some delay in planned launches. However, the management is confident of the sales momentum to improve in the September quarter and that they remain on track to meet the full-year guidance.

For financial year 2024, Godrej Properties has guided for Rs 14,000 crore in annual bookings, Rs 10,000 crore in collections and deliveries of 12.5 million square feet.

Mumbai remained the largest market for Godrej Properties, contributing to Rs 656 crore of the sales value. NCR came a close second with bookings of close to Rs 550 crore. Bengaluru, Pune and other markets contributed Rs 509 crore, Rs 446 crore and Rs 95 crore respectively.

The company's net debt at the end of the quarter stood at Rs 5,298 crore, higher than the Rs 3,649 crore in the March quarter and Rs 956 crore in the June quarter last year.

Shares of Godrej Properties are trading 2.4 percent lower at Rs 1,611.55.