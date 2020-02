Earnings

Godrej Industries Q3 net profit grows 29.2% YoY to Rs 156.7 crore

Updated : February 13, 2020 03:35 PM IST

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 121.3 crore.

During the quarter under review, EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 125 percent YoY to Rs 158.6 crore.