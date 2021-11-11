Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 479 crore, misses Street estimates

Godrej Consumer Products on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 479 crore for the July-September period, missing Street estimates. The net profit was up 4.6 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The Mumbai-based consumer goods company's consolidated revenue grew 8.5 percent on year to Rs 3,163.6 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's quarterly net profit at Rs 494 crore over revenue of Rs 3,175 crore.

The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 659.5 crore for the July-September period, down two percent on a year-on-year basis.

Its EBITDA margin - a key measure of profitability -- stood at 20.8 percent in the three-month period.

Analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's quarterly EBITDA at Rs 693 crore and EBITDA margin at 21.8 percent.

Godrej Consumer Products saw domestic volume growth of four percent. Analysts had expected it at 5-6 percent.

Godrej Consumer Products shares remained in negative territory after the earnings announcement, and ended down 2.5 percent at Rs 952.7 apiece on BSE. The headline Sensex index closed 0.8 percent lower, falling for the third day in a row.