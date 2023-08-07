GNFC Q1 Results | Net profit plunges to Rs 88 crore, revenue slumps 39%

Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals ended at Rs 558.80, down by Rs 27.00, or 4.61 percent on the BSE.

Leading fertiliser player Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) on Monday reported an 84.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 88 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals posted a net profit of Rs 572 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The Q1 of FY24 witnessed planned annual turnaround due to which, both, volume as well as financial performance is not comparable. The annual turnaround, apart from volumes, normally also witnesses higher maintenance costs and unproductive costs which has affected net margins," it said.

The total revenue stood at Rs 1,652 crore during the period under review, falling 38.7 percent against Rs 2,696 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 86.2 percent to Rs 105 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 763 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 6.4 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 28.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Fertiliser segment witnessed losses mainly due to complex fertiliser nutrient-based subsidy rate change by about 28 percent on the downward side apart from absorbing impacts due to lower volume throughput, GNFC said.

The performance is lower in the chemical segment mainly due to lower sales realisation and lower volume. TDI-II volume performance has been consistent during the quarter although realisations moderated during the quarter, the company added.

