GNFC eyeing Rs 3000 crore plus capex in next 3-4 years; says input prices up across segments

Pankaj Joshi, MD, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), on Tuesday, said that the company is looking at a capex of around Rs 3000-4000 crore in the next 3-4 years. He explained that the company will be expanding its formic acid and concentrated nitric acid capacity. However, he shared that for this purpose, the company will not be adding any debt to its books.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) is an Indian manufacturer of fertilizers and chemicals. The company recently came out with its Q3 numbers. Detailing the Q3 performance, Joshi said that the company’s chemical segment comprises 10 products, out of which 8 have done very well. He explained that raw material prices across segments have gone up. He also mentioned that both input cost pressure and natural gas prices put pressure on the TDI segment and hence it didn’t perform well.

On capacity utilisation, he said that the Aniline plant is running at 100 percent whereas the TDI plant is at 80 percent.

He said, “We have 2 TDI plant. One is in Bharuch and the capacity is almost 100 percent and the other plant is in Dahej, where the capacity utilisation is 80 percent. We are hopeful that the prices of natural gas in March-April will go down and we will be in a position to utilise the capacity at 100 percent.”

On margin, he believes the company will be able to sustain its current levels for the next 3-6 months. He explained that he does not see any major decline on the margin front in Q4.

“The momentum we witnessed in the last quarter, the same momentum we are witnessing in the current quarter also. So, I do not foresee any major decline in our margins during Q4,” said Joshi.

