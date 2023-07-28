Will invest Rs 70-80 crore for capacity enhancement & upgradations in FY24, says GNA Axles

Ranbir Singh, the MD & CEO of GNA Axles, has demonstrated a visionary approach in navigating the challenges and opportunities in the automotive industry. The company's decision to invest Rs 70-80 crore in capacity enhancement and upgradations for FY24 reflects its unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.

Ranbir Singh, the Managing Director and CEO of GNA Axles, recently shared the company's strategic plans for the upcoming fiscal year during an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18. Despite the persistent challenges of rising costs, Singh expressed confidence in GNA Axles' growth prospects and outlined a substantial investment of Rs 70-80 crore for capacity enhancement and upgradations in FY24.

“Last year long-term capex we have done on plant upgradation and capacity enhancement was Rs 75 crore, so this year also we are investing Rs 70-80 crore for capacity enhancement and modernization,” he said.

The move is set to bolster the company's position in the market and reinforce its commitment to delivering superior products and services.

This bold step is aimed at expanding the company's manufacturing capabilities, increasing production capacity, and enhancing the overall efficiency of operations. With an eye on capturing a larger market share, GNA Axles seeks to maintain its position as a leading player in the industry.

During the interview, Ranbir Singh candidly discussed the challenges posed by escalating costs in the market. While striving to improve margins, GNA Axles acknowledges the need to address the cost-related concerns effectively. Singh expressed confidence that the planned investments in capacity enhancement and process upgradations would contribute to cost optimization in the long run, leading to improved profitability.

GNA Axles' CEO highlighted the company's proactive approach to capital expenditure based on the experiences of the previous fiscal year. In FY23, the company had allocated Rs 75 crore for long-term capex on plant upgradation and enhancement. The lessons learned from these investments have played a crucial role in shaping the current investment plan for FY24. Singh emphasized that prudent allocation of resources and a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics have guided the decision-making process.

GNA Axles has established itself as a pioneer in the axle manufacturing industry, driven by a vision for sustainable growth. The upcoming investments are aligned with the company's commitment to creating innovative and reliable solutions for its clients worldwide.

By constantly upgrading manufacturing capabilities and adopting advanced technologies, GNA Axles aims to meet the evolving needs of its customers while also contributing to the nation's economic growth.

For more details, watch the accompanying video