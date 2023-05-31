GMDC focuses on steady realisations and sees its margins softening in the coming quarters

GMDC's MD, Roopwant Singh, provided valuable insights into the company's margin outlook, power purchase agreement revisions, capital expenditure plans, and potential buyback considerations.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC), which operates in mining and power segments, says its focus is now on steady realisations and expects soft margins for the first quarter of financial year 2024. For the company, its key revenue contributor in the mining sector is lignite mining and on its power side it operates both thermal and renewable power plants. The renewable power segment comprises of wind and a small solar power.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Roopwant Singh, the Managing Director of GMDC, expressed his views on the margin outlook for GMDC, stating that he expects a softening of margins in the coming quarters. Specifically, he mentioned that the margin for quarter one of FY24 could be softer compared to quarter four of FY23.

“Margins would be softer,” he said.

When discussing revenue expectations, Singh emphasised the company's focus on steady realisations.

Singh informed CNBC-TV18 about the revision of GMDC's power purchase agreement for its thermal plant with the government.

GMDC's MD provided insights into the allocation of the company's capital expenditure. Singh mentioned that out of the Rs 800 crore capex, Rs 700 crore should go towards ignite projects, highlighting GMDC's commitment to innovation and technological advancements. Additionally, Rs 450 crore of the capex will be allocated towards two coal blocks, indicating the company's intention to strengthen its presence in the coal mining sector.

While there were no confirmed plans for a buyback at the time of the interview, Singh mentioned that GMDC is eligible for it.

“Buyback – no plans as of yet. Things will mature as we move along. We are eligible,” he said.

Furthermore, Singh expects only a marginal impact from price revision in the current quarter, suggesting that GMDC has taken measures to mitigate potential adverse effects on its financial performance.

