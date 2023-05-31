English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeearnings NewsGMDC focuses on steady realisations and sees its margins softening in the coming quarters

    GMDC focuses on steady realisations and sees its margins softening in the coming quarters

    CNBC TV18
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Reema Tendulkar   | Pavitra Parekh  May 31, 2023 1:35:10 PM IST (Published)

    GMDC's MD, Roopwant Singh, provided valuable insights into the company's margin outlook, power purchase agreement revisions, capital expenditure plans, and potential buyback considerations.

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC), which operates in  mining and power segments, says its focus is now on steady realisations and expects soft margins for the first quarter of financial year 2024. For the company, its key revenue contributor in the mining sector is lignite mining and on its power side it operates both thermal and renewable power plants. The renewable power segment comprises of wind and a small solar power.

    In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Roopwant Singh, the Managing Director of GMDC, expressed his views on the margin outlook for GMDC, stating that he expects a softening of margins in the coming quarters. Specifically, he mentioned that the margin for quarter one of FY24 could be softer compared to quarter four of FY23.
    “Margins would be softer,” he said.
    When discussing revenue expectations, Singh emphasised the company's focus on steady realisations.
    Also Read | Inside Out: Deep dive into financials of BEML and all about GMDC
    Singh informed CNBC-TV18 about the revision of GMDC's power purchase agreement for its thermal plant with the government.
    GMDC's MD provided insights into the allocation of the company's capital expenditure. Singh mentioned that out of the Rs 800 crore capex, Rs 700 crore should go towards ignite projects, highlighting GMDC's commitment to innovation and technological advancements. Additionally, Rs 450 crore of the capex will be allocated towards two coal blocks, indicating the company's intention to strengthen its presence in the coal mining sector.
    While there were no confirmed plans for a buyback at the time of the interview, Singh mentioned that GMDC is eligible for it.
    “Buyback – no plans as of yet. Things will mature as we move along. We are eligible,” he said.
    Also Read | Concor privatisation: Government to invite expression of interests soon, CGD meeting likely on January 30
    Furthermore, Singh expects only a marginal impact from price revision in the current quarter, suggesting that GMDC has taken measures to mitigate potential adverse effects on its financial performance.
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X