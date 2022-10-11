GM Breweries report 22% YoY jump in revenue in second quarter, shares fall over 4%

By Asmita Pant

The alcohol beverages manufacturer and marketer GM Breweries Ltd on Tuesday reported its earnings for the quarter ended September 2022. The company reported a revenue growth of 22 percent on year-on-year basis for the quarter under review.

The revenue of the alcohol beverages company stood at Rs 142 crore for the period under review, unchanged from previous quarter.

The operating profit for the quarter, or the EBITDA — company's earnings before tax, depreciation, and amortization — rose 42 percent on quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 31 crore. The EBITDA rose six percent from the corresponding quarter in the preceding year.

The company reported a slight decline in the margin on year-on-year basis. it fell to 22 percent, down from 25 percent in the year-ago period. However, on month-on-month basis the margin rose from 15 percent.

PAT or profit after tax rose four percent to Rs 23 crore on year on year basis. It jumped 40 percent from the previous quarter.

The shares of GM Breweries touched an intraday low of Rs 607.25, down 4.44 percent, on BSE.