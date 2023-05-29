Global Health to double bed capacity to 4000; Soon expects international business to be in double-digits

With their dedication to providing quality healthcare services and their ability to adapt to changing market dynamics, Global Health is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the healthcare sector.

The future looks promising for hospital chain Global Health as it continue to invest heavily in the facilities for expanding bed capacity and also reviving the international business.

Pankaj Sahni, Group CEO of Global Health, recently shared some exciting developments for the company during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Among the key highlights, Sahni revealed plans to expand their network of beds and increase their international business.

According to Sahni, Global Health aims to have a network of 2,700 beds, which will further scale up to 4,000 beds in the next few years.

“The network at about 2,700 beds today scaling up to almost 4,000 beds over the next couple of years across the six hospitals that we have, we feel fairly confident that our growth trajectory in a secured, stable manner is well on track,” he said.

In addition to the expansion of its bed capacity, Sahni expressed optimism about the company's international business prospects. He stated that the international business is expected to achieve double-digit growth in the near future.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the international business accounted for around 11 percent of Global Health's operations. However, due to the impact of the pandemic, this percentage had reduced.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Sahni shared positive news regarding the recovery of their international business. He mentioned that the international business has surpassed pre-COVID levels on an absolute basis. This achievement reflects the resilience and adaptability of Global Health in navigating the uncertain times and finding new opportunities in the global healthcare market.

“Our international business, pre-COVID was at about 11 percent, over the course of COVID-19 (pandemic) we see that reduce a little bit. We find that those numbers on a revenue basis in our last quarter surpassing on an absolute basis what we had in our pre-COVID time,” he explained.

To support these ambitious expansion plans and drive further growth, Global Health is prepared to invest a significant amount of capital. Sahni revealed that they expect a capital expenditure of Rs 200 crore for their Noida facility.

