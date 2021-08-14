Glenmark Pharma reports PAT growth of 21% YoY for Q1 FY22

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the First Quarter of FY 2021-22, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at Rs. 29,649 million. as against Rs. 23,448 million recording an increase of 26 percent Consolidated EBITDA grew by 20 percent to Rs. 5,736 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as against Rs. 4781 million in the previous corresponding quarter.

Profit After Tax (PAT) was at Rs. 3,065 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs. 2540 million in the previous corresponding quarter, registering an increase of 21 percent YoY.

"It was a landmark quarter for the company with positive momentum in all our key markets. Our commitment towards the fight against COVID19 was reflected in FabiFlu becoming the number one brand in the Indian pharma market in April. We launched our first nebulizer, Arformoterol Inhalation solution from Monroe, US ." said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

He further added, "We have a strategic roadmap to grow consistently and profitably over the year. "We have a clear plan in place to reduce debt by enhancing free cash, prioritizing over R&D investments and capital expenditure going forward."

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) India Sales from the formulation business in India for the First Quarter of FY 2021-22 was at Rs. 12,250 million as against Rs. 7,799 million in the previous corresponding quarter, recording a growth of 57 percent.

Glenmark Consumer Care Business Secondary sales of Glenmark's Consumer Care business grew by 24 percent YoY during the quarter. Candid powder recorded its highest ever secondary sales in June '21.

Similarly, LaShield and Scalpe Plus both recorded their highest secondary sales in the quarter. As mentioned earlier, Candid Powder is the first brand in the Consumer Care Business to enter the "Rs. 100 Cr" club.

The company also successfully launched Candid Cream during the quarter which is available in more than 30,000 outlets currently. North America North America registered revenue from the sale of finished dosage formulations of Rs. 7,878 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against revenue of Rs. 7,426 million for the previous corresponding quarter, recording a growth of 6 percent.

On a constant currency basis revenues grew 9 percent YoY during the quarter. Africa, Asia and CIS Region (ROW) For the First Quarter of FY 2021-22, revenue from Africa, Asia and CIS region was Rs. 2,686 million as against Rs. 2,120 million for the previous corresponding quarter, recording a growth of 27 percent.

Europe Glenmark Europe's operations revenue for the First Quarter of FY 2021-22 was at Rs. 3,059 million as against Rs. 2,739 million recording a growth of 12 percent. Latin America Glenmark's revenue from its Latin American and Caribbean operations was at Rs. 675 million for the First Quarter of FY 2021-22, as against Rs. 658 million, recording a growth of 3 percent.

API Business The equity shares of GLS were listed on BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd on 6th August, 2021 following a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) . Pursuant to the IPO, GLS published its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the financial year on August 13, 2021.

For the first quarter of the financial year, GLS registered revenue from operations including captive sales of Rs. 5,249 million as against Rs. 3,969.7 million during the same quarter of the last financial year, recording growth of 32.2 percent YoY. The EBITDA Margin for Glenmark Life Sciences including captive sales was 31.3 percent for the first quarter of this financial year.

For the first quarter of FY 2021-22, external sales for Glenmark Life Sciences were at Rs. 3,039 million as against Rs. 2,348 million, recording growth of 29.5 percent over the corresponding period last year.