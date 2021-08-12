Glenmark Pharma Q1FY22 preview: Street expects over 25% revenue growth

Glenmark Pharma will report its earnings for the quarter ended June 30 on Friday. Analysts are expecting revenue growth of 27 percent, margins of around 18.6 percent and profit growth of around 3 percent.

For Glenmark, drugs such as Favipiravir are expected to drive growth on the back of the second wave of Covid-19.

The street expects growth to be led by domestic formulations business and a recovery in acute therapies that will aid the numbers.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll have estimated the company's net profit at Rs 261.3 crore over revenue of Rs 2,970.9 crore. They have predicted the company to report an EBITDA of Rs 554 crore and an EBITDA margin of 18.6 percent.

US sales are estimated to come at around $95-105 million.

The API business -- which is the recent debutant Glenmark Lifesciences -- is expected to continue its strong momentum.

All in all, the company's take on debt reduction after the listing of Glenmark Lifesciences and what it is going to do with Offer for Sale (OFS) proceeds will be watched closely.

