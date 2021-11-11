Glenmark Life Sciences Q2: Aims to retain margin over at 30%

Glenmark Life Sciences will be able to retain margin at over 30 percent level, Yasir Rawjee, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18. Certain markets witnessed slight weakness. But Japan, Latin America and North America did well. So, that should see the company register growth across the region even in H2FY22.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) arm of Glenmark reported earnings for the September-ended quarter. Margin improved despite rising input costs but the pace of growth has slowed down.

“We will be able to retain our EBITDA margin at over 30 percent of sales; it was 30.2 percent to be exact. So far so good; pressures are there but we are able to manage,” Rawjee said.

On demand, he said, “Demand in certain markets is a little weaker (than earlier), but fortunately for us, Japan has done well, Latin America has done very well, and even North America has done well. Therefore, we expect that across the region, we should be able to manage growth in a nice way even in the second half of the year.”

