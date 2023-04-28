Glenmark Life Sciences hits fresh 52-week high after net profit rises 48% in March Quarter

The company’s total income for the March ended quarter increased 20.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 624.15 crore compared to Rs 519.15 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The shares of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd surged over seven percent in intraday trade on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 525 per piece after the company posted a robust growth in net profit and revenue year-on-year for the quarter ending March 2023.

The pharmaceutical company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 146.35 crore for the quarter ended in March 2023, which was 48 percent higher than Rs 98.89 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Glenmark Life Sciences posted

a 39.4 percent rise in net profit in the March quarter as against Rs 104.99

crore in the December quarter.

The company’s total income for the March ended quarter increased 20.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 624.15 crore compared to Rs 519.15 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Sequentially the total income grew 14.03 percent as against Rs 547.33 crore reported in the December 2022 quarter.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA jumped 42.1 percent on year-on-year basis to Rs 209.27 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 147.31 crore in the year-ago period and up 37.6 percent from Rs 152.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

The EBITDA margin for Glenmark Life Sciences improved by 500

basis points year-on-year to 33.7 percent in the March quarter from 28.7 percent in the fourth quarter of FY23. Sequentially, EBITDA margin increased 560 basis points from 28.1 percent in the previous quarter.

The pharma company’s gross margin in the quarter under review rose by 450 basis points year-on-year and 390 basis points sequentially to 54.9 percent.

Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd were trading at Rs 512.80 apiece, up seven percent, on BSE at 1:26 PM.