Nifty crosses 18,000, first time in two months
Glenmark Life Sciences hits fresh 52-week high after net profit rises 48% in March Quarter

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 2:41:42 PM IST (Published)

The company’s total income for the March ended quarter increased 20.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 624.15 crore compared to Rs 519.15 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The shares of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd surged over seven percent in intraday trade on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 525 per piece after the company posted a robust growth in net profit and revenue year-on-year for the quarter ending March 2023.

The pharmaceutical company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 146.35 crore for the quarter ended in March 2023, which was 48 percent higher than Rs 98.89 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Glenmark Life Sciences posted
