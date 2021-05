The share price of Gland Pharma soared nearly 10 percent on Tuesday after the firm reported a good set of numbers for the March quarter. The pharma company reported a 34 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 260.4 crore for Q4 on account of robust sales.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 194.8 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The stock rose as much as 9.6 percent to its day's high of Rs 3,010.55 per share on the BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 887.7 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 635.2 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

"Overall the business has performed well and grew steadily during these challenging times," Gland Pharma MD and CEO Srinivas Sadu said.

For the full fiscal ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 997 crore as against Rs 772.9 crore in the previous fiscal, Gland Pharma said.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the financial year ended March 2021 was Rs 3,462.9 crore. It was Rs 2,633.2 crore in the preceding fiscal, it said.