Gland Pharma Q1 Results | Net profit declines to Rs 194 crore, revenue surges by 41%

2 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 7, 2023 5:29:05 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd ended at Rs 1,343.85, down by Rs 8.80, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Gland Pharma Ltd on Monday reported a 15.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 194.1 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Gland Pharma posted a net profit of Rs 229.1 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The total revenue stood at Rs 1,208.7 crore during the period under review, increasing 41.1 percent against Rs 856.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA increased 8.9 percent to Rs 294 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 270 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
Also Read: Max Healthcare Q1 Results | Net profit surges 39% to Rs 240 crore, revenue Rs 1,285 crore
EBITDA margin stood at 24.3 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 31.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The total R&D expense for the first quarter of FY24 was Rs 45.7 crore which is 5 percent of revenue from operation (excluding Cenexi). During the quarter, the company filed 5 ANDAs and received approval for 9 ANDAs.
As of June 30, 2023, Gland Pharma along with our partners had 337 ANDA filings in the United States, of which 270 were approved and 67 pending approvals. The company has a total of 1,620 product registrations globally.
Also Read: GNFC Q1 Results | Net profit plunges to Rs 88 crore, revenue slumps 39%
For the first quarter of FY24, direct sale to US customers was Rs 548.6 crore, and to Indian customers for the US market was Rs 53.5 crore. The growth in the Europe and ROW markets is due to the acquisition of Cenexi.
The rest of the world market accounted for 24 percent of Q1 of FY24 revenue as against 12 percent in Q1 of FY23. The Indian market accounts for 5 percent of Q1 of FY24 revenue as compared to 6 percent in Q1 of FY23.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
