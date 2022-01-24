Gland Pharma eyes $2-3 bn drug portfolio launch in US

Gland Pharma posted its Q3 earnings. To understand its performance better and its outlook, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Srinivas Sadu, MD of the company. He explained that the company has a $2-3 bn drug portfolio launch lined up in the US. He also mentioned that new launches are helping the company to negate the immense pricing pressure in the US market.

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Gland Pharma posted a 34 percent increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 273 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The drug maker had reported a PAT of Rs 204 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,063 crore during the October-December period of the current fiscal as against Rs 859 crore in the same period of 2020-21 fiscal.

To understand its Q3 performance better and its outlook, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Srinivas Sadu, MD of the company.

On new launches, Sadu explained that the company has a portfolio ranging $2-3 billion of drugs planned in the US. In this regard, he mentioned that the company has already filed 27 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) for the US market.

"We have filed 27 ANDAs. So that itself is about USD 2-3 billion portfolio which we are going to launch in the next one year," he said.

On the US market, Sadu said that while sales were up 24 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, there has been some supply side constraints. He attributes the pressure witnessed in the US market to pricing. He explained that the new launches in the US have aided to negate the pricing pressure. Infact, he shared that 7 percent of the growth has come from the new launches itself.

He said, "We grew by about 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) and this is in line with our estimates. We are having some supply constraints. The US market is under tremendous pressure on pricing but still, we're able to maintain the margins because of the issues which we have tackled internally on the operation side."

"7 percent of our growth came from the new launches and the volume growth has contributed about 17 percent. So we kind of negated the price pressures, what we had in the US so that is why we are able to maintain same margins," he said.

On Sputnik Light manufacturing, he said the company will begin from next quarter.

"We just got no objection certificate (NOC) for Sputnik Light, and we are applying for the manufacturing license. So in the next quarter, we will see some production happening. Hopefully, in the next quarter, we will see some manufacturing or export happening in terms of Sputnik Light," he added.

He explained that the company’s focus in the past year has been towards manufacturing of vaccines and then looking at being a CDMO (contract development and manufacturing company) for biosimilars. In this regard, it has already filed four complex injectables. He estimates its market size to be around $1 billion. He added that they will be filing 8 more injectables next year.

"Vaccine production is the opportunity in the short-term and getting into CDMO space of the biosimilars is the opportunity in the long-term. So initial phase was the first year; we will start production of vaccines and then convert it to a CDMO biosimilar space," he mentioned.

Watch the video for the full interview.