Significant issues in manufacturing, transportation and distribution have resulted in a huge business impact for India's consumer goods companies in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak. In a performance update to the stock exchanges, Godrej Consumer Products, which manufactures products like Godrej no 1 soap and Goodnight, categorically said that "the eventual lockdown in many geographies of our operations resulted in virtually no sales in the latter part of March, significantly impacting our sales performance in the quarter."

The consumer goods company, which gets about half its sales from the Indian market, said that sales had been steady till mid-March in most of their categories. But the real challenge was in the second half of the month. March also happens to be the start of the season for soaps and household insecticides which are important categories for GCPL.

"Consequently, we will report around high teens revenue decline in the quarter. We did see low double-digit sales decline in the performance of our distributors, implying that their stock levels are getting depleted. We are awaiting data on the stock levels on general trade shelves," said GCPL in a statement to the bourses.

The company has been working on getting the supply chain back on track and is hopeful that there will be a demand bounce-back soon. In its other geographies, GCPL also saw some negative impact on sales owing to Coronavirus. For instance, "In GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, Middle East), we recorded a decline in teens, in constant currency terms, amidst disruptions caused by coronavirus in many of our countries of operations. Most of the big size markets are in lockdown or partial lockdown mode till mid-April," said GCPL in a statement.