GCPL Q3 results: Net profit rises 5% YoY to Rs 527.60 crore, sales up 8% to Rs 3,302.58 crore

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday reported a 4.93 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 527.60 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 502.80 crore.

Its total revenue from operations was up 8.08 percent at Rs 3,302.58 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 3,055.42 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, GCPL said.

GCPL's total expenses were at Rs 2,714.32 crore, up 11.46 percent in Q3/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 2,435.11 crore in the corresponding quarter.

"We delivered a mixed performance in Q3FY2022. While overall sales grew by 8 percent, and we remain on track to achieve double-digit sales growth for the full year, it was driven entirely by price-led growth," GCPL managing director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati said.

However, without exceptional items and one-offs, GCPL's net profit declined by 1 percent year-on-year "While our overall EBITDA de-grew by 2 percent and PAT declined by 1 percent, the quality of profits has improved. We have witnessed a sequential expansion of consolidated gross margins of 70 bps and higher Advertisement & Publicity spends of 90 bps," he added.

In the exceptional item, GCPL had a reversal of Rs 15.38 crore towards impairment of investment in an associate company. GCPL's India revenue was up 7.23 percent to Rs 1,817.43 crore in the October-December quarter, as against Rs 1,694.75 crore a year ago.

Volume growth of GCPL's India business was 'flat', the company said in a post-earnings statement. Revenue from the Indonesian market was marginally down at Rs 447.19 crore, as compared to Rs 447.28 crore in the year-ago period.

GCPL's revenue from the Africa (including Strength of Nature) market was up 13.52 percent at Rs 884.20 crore, as against Rs 778.83 crore a year ago. Revenue from other markets was up 11.22 percent to Rs 200.23 crore in Q3/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 180.02 crore.

"India grew at 8 percent. Our Africa, USA and Middle East business continued its robust growth trajectory, growing at 13 percent in INR and 12 percent in constant currency terms. Our Indonesian business saw flat growth in INR, and declined by 2 percent in constant currency terms," said Sitapati.

Over the outlook, Sitapati added: "We believe that with the relatively non-discretionary, mass pricing of our portfolio and very good performance on market shares, volume growth will return in the medium-term."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Godrej Consumer ended at Rs 878.95 down by Rs 10.40, or 1.17 percent on the BSE.