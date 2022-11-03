This Allcargo Group company is confident of double-digit margin by next year

The management of GATI Ltd., an Allcargo Group company is confident of achieving double-digit EBITDA margin by the end of the next financial year.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, CEO Pirojshaw Sarkari said that by the third or fourth quarter of the next financial year, the company will have double-digit EBITDA margin.

GATI's EBITDA margin expanded 60 basis points to 4.6 percent during the September quarter. For the fourth quarter, the company has set itself a target of 9 percent margin, which Sarkari believes the company is on track to achieve. He also alluded to the operational efficiency GATI has managed to achieve during the first to quarters of the current financial year.

For the September quarter, GATI's revenue increased 9 percent from the year-ago period, while net profit declined more than 80 percent. That is due to an exceptional gain of Rs 47 crore in the base quarter.

Moreover, the company has a plan to set up 8 mega hubs to grow the business to the next level. One in Bangalore will come up in January while the hub in Mumbai will be operational this week. The company has also set up its Central and North-east hubs in Nagpur and Guwahati.

“By the end of this financial year, we would have our first lot of infrastructure ready so that we can take on the growth,” the CEO said.

Within the organized market, GATI currently has 8-9 percent market share, according to Sarkari.

On the merger with Allcargo Group, Sarkari mentioned that GATI is a listed company and will remain an independent company in the near future.

Shares of GATI are trading 0.7 percent higher at Rs 177.7.

