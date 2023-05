Gati Limited shares drop 3% from highs after company reports 2.1% YoY drop in April’s total volume

The degrowth for the month was driven by softness in volume contribution from Key Enterprise Accounts (KEA) while performance of Small and Midsize Enterprise (SME) and Retail accounts remained relatively strong.

Logistics Company Gati Limited posted its April business update on Friday where it showed a drop of 2.1 percent in total volume as compared to April 2022. The total volume includes surface and express. In comparison to March 2023 (quarter on quarter), the volume came down 15.8 percent.

Explaining the above mentioned figures, Gati Limited said that the March quarter was very strong however volumes softened a bit for the month of April.

The degrowth for the month was driven by softness in volume contribution from Key Enterprise Accounts (KEA) while performance of Small and Midsize Enterprise (SME) and Retail accounts remained relatively strong.

The weakness in volume was also driven by softness in consumer durables and automobile sector. Further, crop damage also impacted the rural demand, said that company in an official press release. Additionally, Gati added 530 new customers during the quarter ending March’ 2023 including 419 MSME accounts.

On April 7, the company had said that it is intending to convert its entire pickup and delivery fleet into alternate fuel vehicles by 2025 with induction of more electric vehicles.