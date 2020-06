GAIL India on Wednesday reported a robust growth of 215.92 percent in consolidated profit to Rs 4,813,88 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, driven by tax write-back and strong operating performance. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,523.73 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations during Q4FY20 fell 5.97 percent to Rs 17,938.08 crore compared to Rs 19,078.39 crore, YoY.

The company received a tax credit of Rs 1,215.18 crore during the quarter under review.

The natural gas segment witnessed a 6,14 percent rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 1,554.20 crore from Rs 1,464.17 crore, YoY. The revenue was Rs 1,585.52 crore in the December quarter. The segments' earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 15 percent to Rs 892.03 crore from Rs 772.92, QoQ. However, it fell from Rs 985.50 in the previous quarter.

The natural gas marketing segment reported a 6.5 percent fall in consolidated revenue to Rs 18,478.72 crore from Rs 17,349.23 crore, YoY. The segment's EBIT rose 82 percent to Rs 1,075.56 crore versus Rs 589.33 crore in the year-ago quarter while it was Rs 452.64 in the December quarter.

LPG and liquid hydrocarbons division reported revenue at Rs 1,153.91 crore and its EBIT at Rs 528.14 crore.