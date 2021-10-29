GAIL Q2 Results: Net profit rises 87% QoQ to Rs 2,863 crore, beats Street estimates

State-run gas company GAIL on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 2,863 crore for the September quarter, beating Street estimates by a wide margin. The net profit was up 87.1 percent compared with the previous quarter.

The company reported a 23.7 percent sequential increase in revenue to Rs 21,511 crore for the three-month period.

Analysts had expected GAIL to report a net profit of Rs 1,980 crore over revenue of 18,594 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year.

GAIL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 3,475 crore in the July-September period, as against Rs 2,411.3 crore in the previous quarter.

Its EBITDA margin improved to 16.2 percent in the September quarter, from 13.9 percent in the three months to March 31.

Analysts had predicted the company's EBITDA at Rs 2,738 crore and EBITDA margin at 15 percent.

GAIL shares ended 1.1 percent higher at Rs 149 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement. The headline Sensex index fell 1.1 percent.