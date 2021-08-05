GAIL Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 1,530 crore, misses estimates

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,529.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, missing Street estimates. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 255.51 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company to post a net profit of Rs 1,617 crore.

In a regulatory filing during market hours, GAIL posted a 43.81 percent year-on-year jump in topline. The company's revenue from operations in the April-June period stood at Rs 17,386.63 crore, higher than Rs 15,259 crore estimated by analysts in the CNBC-TV18 poll.

The company's EBITDA came in at Rs 2,411 crore and its EBITDA margin at 13.9 percent. Analysts had estimated the company's EBITDA at Rs 2,485 crore, and the EBITDA margin at 16.3 percent.

GAIL shares gave up most of the day's gains after the earnings announcement. In late afternoon deals, the GAIL stock traded 0.39 percent higher at Rs 143 apiece on BSE, having risen to as high as 2.14 percent to Rs 145.50 earlier during the session.