GAIL India on Monday reported 17.5 percent rise net profit for the quarter ended December 2019 to Rs 1,250.6 crore against Rs 1,064 crore in the September quarter. However, net profit came below CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 1,362 crore.

Total standalone revenue from operations decreased marginally by 1.5 percent to Rs 17,769 crore from Rs 18,041 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Total Ebitda in Q3FY20 rose 32.6 percent to Rs 2,072.5 crore versus Rs 1,563 crore in Q2FY20, while Ebitda margin expanded by 300 basis points to 11.7 percent on a sequential basis.

The company’s revenue from natural gas marketing during the December quarter fell 2.80 percent to Rs 14,662.67 crore from Rs 15,085.77 crore in the September quarter. The segment’s EBIT rose 97.17 percent to Rs 466.52 crore from Rs 236.60 crore, QoQ.

Petrochemical business revenue dropped 8.44 percent to Rs 1,482.82 crore from Rs 1,619.16 crore QoQ. Loss during the quarter narrowed to Rs 8.51 crore from Rs 82.32 crore, QoQ.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it had received provisional assessment orders towards annual license fees from the Department of Telecom (DoT) for payment of Rs 1,83,076 crore including interest and penalty computed on the entire revenue of the company.

“Based on the legal opinion, the company is of the view, that the amounts assessed in provisional assessment orders are legally not tenable,” the company statement said.

Further, the board of the company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.40 per equity share.