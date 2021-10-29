FY22 volume growth will be 18-20% for merged entity: Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless volume growth will be around 18-20 percent for FY22 for the merged entity, Anurag Mantri, group CFO, told CNBC-TV18.

They have already announced a merger {with Jindal Stainless (Hisar)} and the combined entity’s market share will be more than 55 percent.

“Looking at the current visibility, trend and product mix, we are confident that we will be achieving more towards 20 percent and we are confident of achieving it on a full-year basis. Therefore, Rs 24,000-25,000 EBITDA per tonne looks achievable at this stage for FY22,” Mantri said.

According to him, the net debt is around Rs 2,950 crore in a merged entity apart from inter-corporate deposits (ICDs).

“After knocking off the ICDs the net debt, at the merged entity level, is close to Rs 2,950 crore at the turnover of more than Rs 14,000 crore,” said Mantri.

