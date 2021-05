Fortis Healthcare posted its Q4FY21 earnings. Revenue was led by non-COVID occupancy and margins have also expanded. As India battles the second wave of COVID-19, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO of Fortis Healthcare, discussed the earnings and the hospital occupancy picture.

"Non-COVID work has not got impacted in the same way as it got impacted during the first wave. We also believe that the recovery of the non-COVID work is likely to be slightly smoother and faster," he said.

"There is a pent-up demand which is going to be felt during the latter part of this quarter and in the second quarter. We expect that the recovery would be a little faster because we have more confidence in providing a safe and secure environment to the patients," he added.

Non-COVID work in the diagnostic side had come to about 109 percent of its pre-COVID levels. "We see robust growth in the non-COVID segment and I think that is here to stay. We expect double-digit growth in the non-COVID numbers over the next few quarters," he stated.

COVID occupancy currently stands at around 35 percent. "We expect that to gradually come down further," he shared.

The diagnostic business had lagged a bit on the operational side for a few years. "Now it is performing well and we are very confident that it will go in that direction," Raghuvanshi said.

"We are confident that with our new structural changes that we are making in terms of our rationalisation of labs, etc. we should see good growth over there and an increase in our profitability margin as well," he stated.