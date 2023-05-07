FMCG Q4 earnings wrap-up: Trends surprises and what's next for the sector

A week of earnings reports, and it has been a mixed bag for companies. Nestle and Tata Consumer have delivered strong results while Hindustan Unilever and Dabur have missed expectations. Meanwhile, smaller FMCG players such as Bajaj Consumer and Jyothy Labs have exceeded expectations and shown promising growth.
Nestle, the Swiss transnational food and drink company, posted its highest growth in a decade in the last quarter while Tata Consumer beat expectations across all parameters.
Hindustan Unilever could have done better with 4% volume growth. Dabur missed on revenue and margin estimates. Titan, the watch and jewellery company, prepared for strong growth in its jewellery business but missed expectations on eyewear margins.
Spices market: Not a traditional FMCG market, says MTR's Sharma; branded share can go up to 50%, Edelweiss Securities' Roy
On the other hand, smaller FMCG companies such as Bajaj Consumer and Jyothy Labs have exceeded expectations. Bajaj Consumer, for instance, saw 14% growth in revenues, 80 basis points improvement in margins, and a double-digit increase in net profit.
Jyothy Labs, too, has been consistently performing well for the past four quarters, with 13% revenue growth, 430 basis points expansion in margins, and a 60% jump in profit after tax.
Beyond earnings, the FMCG sector has seen some interesting developments. Godrej Consumer has acquired Raymond's consumer business, including Park Avenue. This move has left the street wondering about the valuation and scalability of the deal, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the Park Avenue deos brand.
Consumption slows compared to September quarter, rural volumes under pressure: NeilsenIQ update
Additionally, Nestle is considering an acquisition of Ching's, which will be an interesting development to monitor.
Two themes to watch out for in the FMCG sector this year are margin expansion and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). With raw material prices coming off, volume picking up, and rural demand showing gradual recovery, companies are chasing growth through the inorganic route.
Furthermore, valuations of FMCG players are currently in line with their 10-year average, which is prompting investors to look at the cheaper, outperforming FMCG players such as Bajaj Consumer, Jyothy Labs, and Emami.