FMCG Q3FY22 preview: Street expects higher sales value due to price hikes

As part of CNBC-TV18's special segment, Quarter Se Quarter Tak , Mangalam Maloo lists out key expectations from the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in Q3FY22. For the FMCG space, there are four most important things to watch out for – MSGC, margins, sales, geography and management commentary.

This time around margins will be extremely important as input inflation and price hikes play out. The Street is expecting that sales will be higher in terms of value rather than volume growth because of the price hikes that the companies have taken.

Also, rural growth has been slowing down for many of these companies, urban growth has been in the process of recovering as things have gradually opened up; management commentary on input cost inflation, demand environment and Omicron towards the end of the quarter and the start of this quarter will be extremely crucial to watch out for.

