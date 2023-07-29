Five-Star Business Finance's net profit up jumps nearly 32%

1 Min Read
Five-Star Business Finance's revenue was up 42.2 percent at Rs 480.4 crore in the quarter-ended June. In the same period last year, the company had reported a revenue of Rs 337.9 crore.
Non-bank lender Five-Star Business Finance reported a 31.8 percent increase in net profit to Rs 183.7 crore for the first quarter this fiscal.
In the same period last fiscal, it had reported a net profit of Rs 139.4 crore.
The company's shares ended flat at Rs 724.65 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday, July 28.
Last month, brokerage firm Nomura had initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 750 per share. Nomura had said it believed the NBFC was uniquely positioned with "best-in-class" profitability among its peers.
