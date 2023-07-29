Five-Star Business Finance's net profit up jumps nearly 32%

Five-Star Business Finance's revenue was up 42.2 percent at Rs 480.4 crore in the quarter-ended June. In the same period last year, the company had reported a revenue of Rs 337.9 crore.

Non-bank lender Five-Star Business Finance reported a 31.8 percent increase in net profit to Rs 183.7 crore for the first quarter this fiscal.

In the same period last fiscal, it had reported a net profit of Rs 139.4 crore.

The company's shares ended flat at Rs 724.65 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday, July 28.