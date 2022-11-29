English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeearnings News

Five Star Business Finance quarterly profit remains flat due to higher opex, provisions

Five Star Business Finance quarterly profit remains flat due to higher opex, provisions

Five Star Business Finance quarterly profit remains flat due to higher opex, provisions
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 29, 2022 12:38:13 PM IST (Published)

The company’s assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 5,732.4 crore, rising 8 percent from Rs 5,296.5 crore as of June 30, 2022.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Five-Star Busin share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read

Comic Con India founder wants to build a pop culture industry in India

Comic Con India founder wants to build a pop culture industry in India

IST5 Min(s) Read

Laid-off employees may get severance pay — Know how it is taxed and exemptions available

Laid-off employees may get severance pay — Know how it is taxed and exemptions available

IST3 Min(s) Read


Recent listing Five Star Business Finance Ltd., reported a net profit growth of only 3 percent for the September quarter, due to higher operating expenses and provisions.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 144 crore compared to Rs 139 crore in the June quarter. Operating expenses increased 12.5 percent sequentially to Rs 100 crore, while loan losses and provisions stood at Rs 8.5 crore. During the June quarter, it had released Rs 4 crore from provisions.

The NBFC, that specialises in small business loans, said that its loan book grew 8 percent at the end of the September quarter compared to June.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 5,732.4 crore, rising 8 percent from Rs 5,296.5 crore as of June 30, 2022.

Net Interest Income, or core income increased 10 percent to Rs 301 crore from Rs 274 crore during the June quarter.

The company said it managed to add 41 branches during the quarter that contributed to growth. Total branch count stood at 352 as against 268 branches as of 30 September 2021. Collection efficiency stood at 100.1 percent.

Shares of Five Star Business Finance are trading little changed on Tuesday at Rs 500.
Also Read: Five Star Business Finance shares finish listing day at 3% premium over issue price after a muted debut
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

NBCC wins construction orders worth Rs 272 crore for Amrapali Projects

Next Article

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng