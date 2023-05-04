Firstsource Solutions Q4: Profit falls 10.5% to Rs 141.30 crore

Shares of Firstsource Solutions was trading with a gain of 1.31 percent at Rs 119.50 per share on NSE today at 12:55 pm.

Firstsource Solutions on Thursday, May 4, 2023, reported a 10.5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in the profit at Rs 141.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company posted a profit of Rs 158 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The business process management company’s revenue grew by 3.4 percent (QoQ) to Rs 1,556.8 crore against Rs 1,504.9 crore posted in previous quarter.

Firstsource Solutions has reported a 0.8 percent (YoY) and 3.8 percent (QoQ) rise in its $ revenue at $190 million, while in constant currency terms its revenue declined by 2.8 percent (YoY).

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew by 18.6 percent to Rs 244 crore in the reported quarter against Rs 205.7 crore posted in Q3FY23. Its margin grew by 200 basis points (bps) to 15.7 percent against 13.7 percent reported in the previous quarter.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman - RPSG Group and Firstsource Solutions, says, “The fourth quarter results of Firstsource are in line with our expectation. Our primary focus this year was to diversify our business and reduce dependence on macro-economic conditions, continue to build our digital offerings, and fuel the subsequent phase of our expansion.”

He added, “Despite the challenging business environment, we have used this year to extend capabilities into adjacent areas, expand our client base across diverse portfolios, and significantly strengthen our existing key accounts.”

Firstsource Solutions says that it has acquired nine new clients in the quarter and has strengthened its strategic partnerships. The company’s BFS portfolio grew strongly while the collections business added six clients during Q4, and UK BFS business continued growing steadily with increasing demand for digital and offshore solutions.

Its healthcare business also grew steadily and added one new HPHS client in the reported quarter. The business continued to scale its wins this year on the Digital Intake platform. Its offshore build strategy is already yielding significant results, with recent wins aligned to offshore growth. the healthcare provider market is awaiting the impeding wind down of the US Public Health Emergency program and we expect growth to pick up in the coming year.

In the communications, media and technology divisions has seen a good expansion, especially in the US CMT business. The company’s EdTech offering, which prioritises enhancing the learner experience, gained traction and it launched its data integrity practice for the tech industry.’

