Firstsource Solutions Q4: Profit falls 10.5% to Rs 141.30 crore

3 Min(s) Read
Shares of Firstsource Solutions was trading with a gain of 1.31 percent at Rs 119.50 per share on NSE today at 12:55 pm.
Firstsource Solutions on Thursday, May 4, 2023, reported a 10.5 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in the profit at Rs 141.30 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company posted a profit of Rs 158 crore in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2022.
The business process management company’s revenue grew by 3.4 percent (QoQ) to Rs 1,556.8 crore against Rs 1,504.9 crore posted in previous quarter.
Firstsource Solutions has reported a 0.8 percent (YoY) and 3.8 percent (QoQ) rise in its $ revenue at $190 million, while in constant currency terms its revenue declined by 2.8 percent (YoY).