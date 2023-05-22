Finolex Industries Q4 results: Net profits tumble 66% to Rs 166 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Finolex Industries Ltd ended at Rs 190.80, up by Rs 0.55, or 0.29 percent on the BSE.
Finolex Cables Ltd, which leads the electrical and communication cables segments, on Monday posted a 66.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 166.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 495 crore, Finolex Industries said in a regulatory filing.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,141.1 crore during the period under review, down 28.4 percent against Rs 1,594.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 17.8 percent to Rs 217.4 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 264.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 19.1 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 16.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Finolex Industries Ltd ended at Rs 190.80, up by Rs 0.55, or 0.29 percent on the BSE.
First Published: May 22, 2023 11:05 PM IST
