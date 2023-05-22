English
    Finolex Industries Q4 results: Net profit tumbles 66% to Rs 166 crore
    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 27, 2023 6:06:39 PM IST (Updated)

    The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Finolex Industries Ltd ended at Rs 190.80, up by Rs 0.55, or 0.29 percent on the BSE.

    Finolex Industries on Monday posted a 66.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 166.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

    In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 495 crore, Finolex Industries said in a regulatory filing.
    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,141.1 crore during the period under review, down 28.4 percent against Rs 1,594.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
