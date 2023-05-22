Finolex Industries Q4 results: Net profit tumble 66% to Rs 166 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Finolex Industries Ltd ended at Rs 190.80, up by Rs 0.55, or 0.29 percent on the BSE.
Finolex Cables Ltd, which leads the electrical and communication cables segments, on Monday posted a 66.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 166.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 495 crore, Finolex Industries said in a regulatory filing.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,141.1 crore during the period under review, down 28.4 percent against Rs 1,594.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 17.8 percent to Rs 217.4 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 264.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 19.1 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 16.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Finolex Industries Ltd ended at Rs 190.80, up by Rs 0.55, or 0.29 percent on the BSE.
First Published: May 22, 2023 11:05 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
A $1 trillion coin and the US debt ceiling deadlline
May 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The withdrawal Rs 2,000 note is another chance for realtors to clean up
May 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Demonetisation redux: Long rope for Rs 2000 note recall shows 2016 learnings for govt and RBI, but not sure how well learnt
May 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Waiting for appraisal? Here’s why many employers may offer ESOPs instead this year
May 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read