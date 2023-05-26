Finolex Cables posts 22% drop in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 7 per share

For the full year, electrical wires volumes grew about 16 percent; OFC (optic fibre cable) volumes more than 50 percent, while all other products in the communication segment grew more than 25 percent. Shares of Finolex Cables Ltd ended at Rs 844.80, up by Rs 3.80, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.

Finolex Cables, which leads the electrical and communication cables segments, on Friday, May 26, posted a 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 175 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 224 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,224.3 crore during the period under review, up 3.2 percent against Rs 1,187 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 21.3 percent to Rs 145.7 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 120.1 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 11.9 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 10.1 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

In volume terms, electrical wires sales increased by 7 percent compared to Q4 of the previous year. Within the communication cables segment, most product lines increased in volume, by an average of 25 percent, the company said.

Volumes in new products within the FMEG (fast moving electrical goods) sector were affected by the changes to energy efficiency norms, which came into effect from January 1, 2023. While input costs had begun moderate, the impact on margins would not be felt until another quarter.

FY23

For the full year, sales were Rs 4,481.1 crore against Rs 3,768.1 crore in the previous year, up by 19 percent. During the year, commodity prices continued to remain volatile, which led to several price revisions that led to both cost reductions as well as cost increases which was passed to the end customers, resulting in a situation where margins fluctuated every quarter.

For the full year, electrical wires grew about 16 percent in volume; OFC (optic fibre cable) volumes grew by more than 50 percent, while all other products in the communication segment grew more than 25 percent. As mentioned above, changes to the energy efficiency norms affected the sale of fans during the last two quarters and impacted overall growth in the new product lines.

The board has recommended a dividend of 350 percent (i.e. Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 2 each fully paid up) for the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

Shares of Finolex Cables Ltd ended at Rs 844.80, up by Rs 3.80, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.