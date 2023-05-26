English
    Finolex Cables posts 22% drop in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 7 per share
    For the full year, electrical wires volumes grew about 16 percent; OFC (optic fibre cable) volumes more than 50 percent, while all other products in the communication segment grew more than 25 percent. Shares of Finolex Cables Ltd ended at Rs 844.80, up by Rs 3.80, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.

    Finolex Cables, which leads the electrical and communication cables segments, on Friday, May 26, posted a 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 175 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

    In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 224 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,224.3 crore during the period under review, up 3.2 percent against Rs 1,187 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
